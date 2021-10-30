The Whites travel to face Norwich City on Sunday afternoon in the top flight searching for a second three-point haul of the 2021/22 campaign.

United have beaten just Watford so far in league action though a late leveller against Wolves last week will have given Marcelo Bielsa's side renewed confidence.

Farke's squad sit bottom of the top flight with two points from nine games this term, having failed to taste victory in England's elite division since March 2020.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke. Pic: Getty

Norwich earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last year from the Championship, though a 7-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend put the Carrow Road outfit into the spotlight.

The Canaries will be looking to end a 19-match winless run in the top flight against Leeds but their boss knows a tough challenge awaits.

“On this level things can change very quickly, in both a positive and a negative direction,” said Farke ahead of kick-off.

“Leeds deserved all the praise in the last two years. They were promoted in brilliant style and they brought that rhythm to the Premier League but the second season is usually more challenging.

"Marcelo has done a fantastic job in the last years. Fine margins can make a big difference. Two or three weeks can change the whole momentum.

“I remember when (Cristiano) Ronaldo initially went back to Manchester United they scored many goals and were praised so much. Everyone was speaking about how they now had the mentality to win titles and then two weeks later everyone is punishing them.

“We know a little bit of our momentum went with the manner of the Chelsea loss but a good result against Leeds and it can return. If you can climb up the table, you can boost the mood and confidence.”

Asked about the game itself, Farke added: "Each and every game presents a chance. Leeds have done fantastic in the last two years. Perhaps the last few weeks have not been great for them, but we are very respectful of them.