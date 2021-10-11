Leeds United winger Raphinha in action for Brazil against Colombia. Pic: Getty

The 24-year-old Whites wide man was initially called up into his nation's senior squad in September but was unable to attend amid Covid restrictions in England.

He has, though, made the trip to South America this month and marked his Seleção debut with an impressive display against Venezuela in Caracas last week.

Raphinha stepped off the bench to make an instant impact in the 3-1 victory, setting up two goals and playing a role in the winning of a penalty to help his country turn the game on its head in the second half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was again selected on the bench in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Colombia, though for a second successive game was the star of the show when called upon by head coach Tite.

Raphinha created numerous chances for Brazil in the final third - impressing both supporters and pundits once more - on what was a frustrating evening in Barranquilla.

He did, however, boast the most memorable move of the night on the right flank, leaving opposing defender Johan Mojica in a heap on the floor with his quick feet and thinking.

“If we had managed to win, we would be talking more about them,” Silva said of Brazil's latest newcomers Raphinha and Ajax forward Antony.

“The [two] boys showed a quality that I have hardly seen in more than ten years with the Brazilian national team [of newcomers]. It’s really cool to see Raphinha and Antony showing personality.

"In terms of rapport [with the rest of the team], it’s a little lacking, but the individual [performance] is at a high level.”

Silva earned his 100th cap for his nation against Colombia, a result that saw Brazil fail to win for the first time in World Cup qualifying on the tenth outing of the campaign.

"It was a very balanced game. If there was a winner, it would definitely be our team," the Chelsea defender added.

"There was a bit of tranquility, especially in the last third of the field, sometimes we didn't make the best decision possible.

"Today it was very hot, it isn't an excuse, but it influences [the game]. Overall, I believe we played a good game. Could we do more? Yes. But if there was to be a winner, I believe it would be us, for all our volume of play."