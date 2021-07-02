Leeds United fans celebrate with players on the final day of the season against West Brom. Pic: Getty

The Whites utility man has been rewarded for his stunning form and has committed his immediate future to the club after a stellar debut Premier League campaign.

Dallas is one of the longest serving players on the books at United, having joined from Brentford six years ago.

The 30-year-old has been a key member of Marcelo Bielsa's squad and was ever-present in the top flight last term.

Dallas bagged eight goals whilst featuring across a number of positions and took home the Players' Player and Player of the Year club awards in May.

For all his experience, he is yet to enjoy a full stadium in LS11 for a top flight fixture.

The Premier League are on track to welcome back supporters at a maximum capacity next month following a season of behind closed doors football amid the pandemic.

Around 8,000 Leeds fans were permitted to return to the terraces for the final game of the season against West Brom, though Dallas has his sights set on what will be an experience to remember.

"Everybody says football is nothing without fans," the utility man said.

"In that last game it was great to have them back. The noise they made... there were only about eight or 10,000. Amazing.

"We're watching the Euros at the moment and you see what fans bring to it. You see Wembley the other night and I don't know how many there were but the atmosphere was incredible.

"You see the joy that it brings to people. We want that as well. This club has waited a long time to be back in the big time. For the fans to miss out on that was disappointing.

"It was disappointing for us as well. We haven't experienced that. I'm sure they will raise the roof off Elland Road when they're back in.

"We miss them. They're our driving force when we're struggling and help us get over the line. We can't wait to have them back."

Asked about his new contract with the Whites which will run until the summer of 2024, he added: "This is home for me. When I first came into the club the fans took me in as one of their own. I felt that really special connection with them.

"That has grown stronger in the last few years. Hopefully it can get even stronger as the years go on.