Leeds United were beaten in the Championship play-off final by Southampton

Sky Sports pundit Troy Deeney has questioned the mentality of some Leeds United players after their Championship play-off final defeat. The Whites were second best at Wembley as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton and that result ensures the club will be competing in the second tier of English football once more next season.

Leeds started the game well at the national stadium but they struggled to get going offensively with the front four failing to make a significant mark on the contest. That left Daniel Farke's side struggling to respond to Adam Armstrong's first half opener and ultimately, it cost them.

However, Deeney believes that's where Leeds' lack of leadership took its toll with senior players in the starting XI being few and far between. The former Watford man even went as far as to accuse a number of Leeds men of going missing and looking after their own interests

"When you look at Leeds, the last month they've flattered to deceive," the pundit said. "When you want your big players, your leaders to step up, they went missing.

"I'm not going to name names but you can see how people react after. I've lost here 6-0 to Man City, that was a drubbing, you have to stand there in a line and clap your opponents, well done, the better team won with a bit of humility and respect. Four or five of them were on the other side, laughing and joking.

"There was a moment in the game today when one of their players who should have been in the box was the second furthest man back in the 97th minute when you're trying to win. That says to me that you don't want the pressure of that chance, the responsibility. When you miss people question you, but when you don't do anything, people in the game like us, we question you.

"I question where some of these were at. Three or four of those players, it felt like this game was for them, 'I'm probably not going to be here next year so let me show how good I am.'"