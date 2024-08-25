Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brenden Aaronson has sent a message to Leeds United’s fans after actions in the Whites away end at Sheffield Wednesday.

USA international attacking midfielder Aaronson was one of several players to leave Leeds last summer following the club’s drop out of the Premier League as he joined Union Berlin on a season-long loan via a relegation release clause.

The vast majority of those who left Leeds in such fashion have not been back but Aaronson – along with Max Wober – has proved an exception and the American made his first league start since returning in Friday night’s Championship clash at Sheffield Wednesday.

With just 24 minutes on the clock, Aaronson’s classy finish to a flowing team move put Leeds ahead and the 23-year-old was applauded by United’s visiting supporters upon being substituted in the 89th minute with Daniel Farke’s side heading for a 2-0 victory.

MESSAGE: From Brenden Aaronson. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Aaronson admitted the reception was more than he could have asked for as he reflected on his Whites return with a “tough” admission but determined message regards his future intent.

Asked about being clapped off by the away end – whether that was a nice moment for him – Aaronson admitted: “For sure. It was tough at first coming back, a lot of nerves, a lot of not being sure at moments but I couldn't have asked for the reception that I have got and the guys and the team welcoming me back.

"It's been really good and I know it's going to be tough at first but I think with my mindset and my mentality, I am going to do the best I can and I think they know it too."