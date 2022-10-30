Leeds United‘s important win at Liverpool has led to reaction aplenty from pundits. The Whites picked up all three points thanks to Crysencio Summerville‘s 89th-minute winner.

Rodrigo had given Leeds the lead at Anfield inside four minutes but Mohamed Salah levelled just ten minutes later. Jesse Marsch’s men, however, remained resolute and more than held their own before snatching the late victory.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was one of the most prominent pundits to share his thoughts on the final whistle. He tweeted: “Blimey. @LUFC have snatched it right at the end. Huge win for them and another demoralising defeat for @LFC.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool great Graeme Souness was also on punditry duties for Sky Sports during the clash and had this to say about the Whites’ impressive triumph on Merseyside.