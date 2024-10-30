Two Leeds United players are at risk of suspension if they pick up a booking against Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United have two players toeing a fine line ahead of their clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend. The Whites will hope to get three points on the board to aid their promotion push after drawing 0-0 with Bristol City last time out.

Daniel Farke’s side will host the Pilgrims at Elland Road on Saturday in one of the seven 3pm kick-offs. United were without Junior Firpo last weekend due to a yellow card suspension and they’ll be without Jayden Bogle for the same reason against Plymouth. The 24-year-old’s booking against Bristol City was his fifth of the season so far.

With Bogle due to miss the clash, Leeds’ concerns don’t stop there. Both Joe Rodon and Wilfried Gnonto are currently on four bookings for the season and are at immediate risk of a suspension if they pick up another card this weekend. There is still another month left before the cut-off point for an automatic one-match ban, so the duo are walking a tightrope in these upcoming fixtures.

Both Gnonto and Rodon are two key players Farke can’t really afford to lose to a suspension. The latter is one of just two senior recognised centre-backs, as Max Wöber remains out of action with a knee injury.

David Webb has been appointed as the referee for Leeds’ meeting with Plymouth Argyle and he is no stranger to getting his cards out of his pocket. Throughout October, Webb issued 12 cards across four games. In fact, there have only been four games this year where he has been in charge and hasn’t issued a booking to either team.

Back in January, when Leeds beat Preston North End at Elland Road, Webb handed out 10 yellow cards, with four of them going in the Whites’ direction. Firpo and Patrick Bamford were on the receiving end of the bookings, as well as the recently departed Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, level on points with Burnley and behind only on goal difference. Sunderland remain top of the standings with a five-point cushion and they will face relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers in their next challenge this weekend.

The battle for both the title and an automatic promotion spot is heating up and the table is guaranteed to change its order many times between now and the end of the season. Leeds will be hoping they aren’t the ones to miss out again this time around.