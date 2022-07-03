An initial group of senior players and youngesters reported to Leeds Beckett's Carnegie School of Sport a week ago for pre-season testing and have been working at Thorp Arch over the past week. Players like Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford were joined by new boy Marc Roca, a £10m signing from Bayern Munich and at the end of their first week of training Leeds hosted a Stoke City side behind closed doors, winning 1-0.

The squad will be fully reunited this week, however, after the group of 10 internationals undergo the same testing, health screens and checks on Monday, before they too return to training. Two players who won't be arriving at the university campus are Kalvin Phillips - set to join Manchester City - and Raphinha, currently at the heart of a transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Barcelona. Should there be no deal in place for Raphinha by late next week, however, he could yet make a return to Leeds to be part of the preparations for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and the Whites' expectation is that in such a scenario he will join them for the trip Down Under.