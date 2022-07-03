These are the 10 Leeds United players returning to pre-season on Monday - including transfers

Jesse Marsch's Leeds United pre-season gets underway in earnest tomorrow with the arrival of his international players.

By Graham Smyth
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:28 pm

An initial group of senior players and youngesters reported to Leeds Beckett's Carnegie School of Sport a week ago for pre-season testing and have been working at Thorp Arch over the past week. Players like Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford were joined by new boy Marc Roca, a £10m signing from Bayern Munich and at the end of their first week of training Leeds hosted a Stoke City side behind closed doors, winning 1-0.

Marsch's men face Blackpool on Thursday night at York City's ground in the first of their public friendlies this summer and then next weekend they will fly to the Gold Coast to begin a two-week tour of Australia.

The squad will be fully reunited this week, however, after the group of 10 internationals undergo the same testing, health screens and checks on Monday, before they too return to training. Two players who won't be arriving at the university campus are Kalvin Phillips - set to join Manchester City - and Raphinha, currently at the heart of a transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Barcelona. Should there be no deal in place for Raphinha by late next week, however, he could yet make a return to Leeds to be part of the preparations for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and the Whites' expectation is that in such a scenario he will join them for the trip Down Under.

1. Ilan Meslier

The Whites' first-choice goalkeeper was in France Under 21s action at the end of last season. The 22-year-old goes into the new season 12 games away from 100 Leeds appearances.

Photo Sales

2. Kristoffer Klaesson

The Norway U21 international played in three Euro qualifiers in June. Last season he made one Premier League sub appearance. He's expected to provide back-up and competition for Meslier again this season.

Photo Sales

3. Liam Cooper

Leeds United's captain was on Scotland's bench in one Nations League game in June but his wedding interrupted international duties. Will be expected to feature heavily under Marsch this season.

Photo Sales

4. Rasmus Kristensen

A £10m signing from RB Salzburg, he played in all four of Denmark's Nations League games. Will reunite with his old boss Jesse Marsch this week and will start at right-back this season then fight it out with Luke Ayling.

Photo Sales
Kalvin Phillips
Next Page
Page 1 of 3