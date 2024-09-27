'There's no way' - Leeds United fans on Coventry City predictions, Marcelo Bielsa 'need' and new pair suggestion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will begin a very busy seven days with Saturday’s Championship visit of Coventry City – but what do the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend’s Elland Road clash between the Whites and Sky Blues including a Marcelo Bielsa ‘need’ and new pairing suggestion.

KEITH INGHAM

So, back to Elland Road on Saturday before two tough looking away trips to Norwich and Sunderland. First Leeds have to deal with a Coventry City side that took four points off us last season. There seems to be an undercurrent of disappointment even though Leeds have only lost one game. Fans are expecting them to put teams ‘to the sword’, but as yet that hasn’t happened.

NEW PAIR SUGGESTION: Of both Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph, above.

It’s still early doors with most of the new signings adjusting to their new surroundings and team-mates but Largie Ramazani made an instant impact. It’s just a shame Manor Solomon’s injury jinx has followed him to Leeds. I’m pretty sure all of the summer signings will bring something to the ‘table’.

Many, myself included, are questioning why Daniel Farke can’t accommodate a team with Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe as a front two. There is no way that Joel is a number 10 but could thrive alongside the youngster.

Maybe Farke’s continuation with his 4-2-3-1 formation can’t accommodate it, but maybe it should for the sake of the team. I think this might be a tighter game than most expect and unless Leeds turn those chances into goals, the game might end as a draw and I think it will.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Coventry City 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Despite the ongoing, often irrational criticism of Leeds and manager Daniel Farke, it can’t be denied that United have had a decent start to the season. The problem is that failure to beat Coventry City would instantly turn it into a disastrous start!

We are seemingly one defeat away from a cataclysm! Perhaps the uncertainty expressed about our early season form is because 10 of our 11 points have come from teams in the bottom half of the table, seven from the three teams currently at the bottom.

We can only beat what’s in front of us of course, but there is no escaping the fact that we’ve generally played poor opposition except West Bromwich Albion and Burnley. So, it looks imperative that we beat Coventry. On paper, it’s achievable. Coventry have only five points from six games – a win against Oxford United and draws at Watford and Bristol.

Their three league defeats were against Stoke City, Norwich City and, last time out, at home to Swansea City. I’m banking on another dominant Leeds performance and, if we can find our shooting boots, another comfortable win. Anything less and we’d have to completely re-assess our standing in this league.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 0.

NEIL GREWER

In this fixture round all the top-six teams would expect to win, so three points for Leeds United is crucial, especially with a few challenging games to follow. A win will put Leeds on an average of two points per game – where we need to be! But despite this, Daniel Farke is being criticised and there remains concern over performances, but the facts are clear.

Since the chaos of opening day, Leeds have conceded one goal (and that from a player slipping) and only really dropped points to Burnley (due to that slip). United are scoring from midfield and midfielders are taking more shots.

So, I am satisfied at present but we must improve our efficiency in front of goal (other teams are exceeding expectations on expected goals – Leeds are not). And within this Leeds must improve efficiency of set-pieces.

I expect the same line up as last week and believe a home victory should, and will be the outcome. Coventry will not be a push over and may well park the bus, so another frustrating afternoon may be in store.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 0.

ANDY RHODES

Leeds United are back at Elland Road and this weekend’s visitors are always one of the division’s most difficult to beat. Mark Robins is a clever manager and, after their performances against Leeds last season, his side will fancy themselves again.

After failing to achieve promotion in a play-off final of their own two years ago, Coventry City have failed to hit the same heights since. Last season they finished ninth but lost a number of key players, including Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

This season, they are winless in four games and Leeds will look to take advantage. Largie Ramazani looked sharp in his first start last weekend and, although the goals aren’t free flowing for Mateo Joseph, he is still involved with plenty of assists.

One of the contributing factors to Leeds not sealing automatic promotion last season was getting draws at home when wins were possible. If Leeds are to show they are improving, they need to lay down an early marker tomorrow.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 1.

MIKE GILL

After the workmanlike but unsatisfying win at Cardiff City, our heroes return to Elland Road to do battle with Coventry City tomorrow. The Sky Blues are managed by Mark Robins, who is in his sixth year with the West Midlands club, making him a rarity in the cut and thrust world of Championship football.

Coventry have had a poor start to the season, amassing only five points. Most of their games have been tight affairs, so it would be folly to believe that they will be easy to beat.

Robins will also be driven by the fact that he needs to stop the rot, as his charges finished in the play-off spots the season before last, followed by ninth place last season and even though we’re only six games in, 19th is not a good look.

Another tough challenge then, and it’s difficult to envisage a game with attractive and fast-flowing football. What the Whites could do with is an early lead to inspire the more negative elements among our fanbase who need to accept that Bielsa-ball is not coming back any time soon. I’m backing Daniel Farke’s pragmatism to bag the three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 0.