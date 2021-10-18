@Tommy_LUFC: There are a lot of ins & outs but fundamentally, football teams aren’t as good when they are missing a bunch of their first choice players. Last season Man City’s largely second choice XI lost away from home to a newly promoted side playing half the game with ten men.

@Deanoooh2020: Bielsa is hurting as much as us Leeds fans. He knows what he has to do to get us going again and if you don't believe that, then where have you been for the last three years?

@LUFCPearson27: A small squad struggling for form with influential players missing. There, I've solved the great Leeds United mystery of why we're not great at the minute. Be fine. Relegation battle or not, it's been a wonderful 3+ years of Bielsa. Don't turn on him, or them, now.

@CaptainTricks: Anyone even thinking of saying sacking Bielsa needs to do a head shake. His methods brought us success and he will get us over this slump, even though in reality it is because our best.players are injured. It's not about being a disciple, it's logic.

@MrPMHarrison: Don't panic. Calm down and accept that we're having a moment when key injuries and key players struggling coincide. Look to sign a versatile midfielder in January. Trust Bielsa and Orta.

@Leeds_lord: You just know Bielsa is in his flat watching yesterday’s game x10 times with a massive white board trying to fix the issues to ensure he puts a smile back on every fan's face next Saturday. I bet he’s hurting just as much as we are today.

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk battles for the ball at St Mary's. Pic: Alex Davidson.

@GoneBerardi: There's been a massive overreaction to the last game. We had similarly bad games last season. Arsenal and Brighton away stand out, but there's others. Sometimes we are just not at the races. I said we will win three of the next four games and I still believe that, keep the faith.

@SuperLeedsMacca: While thinking we have been utterly abysmal so far this season, I still have full faith in every player at the club. And still one billion percent think that there's no other manager I'd want than Bielsa. At some point it's going to click again. Hopefully next weekend!

@AllLeedsTV: I've seen ‘Bielsa out’... He's gone as far as he can with this squad, apparently. Because we lost 1-0 with our best midfielder, winger and striker all injured. We're in a bad moment, but there's absolutely no one else who could get this team purring again. Keep the faith.

@Kershaw444: We have played all season with players missing. Our time will come when everyone is fit. Fans need to be strong and not weak - you cannot panic every time we get beat.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Alex Davidson.

@KevinChick10: We have no reason to panic yet, if we were at full strength it would’ve given us reason. We can perform better, and that gives us a positive reason. C’mon Leeds United.