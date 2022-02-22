After a disappointing first half in which the Red Devils took a comfortable 2-0 first-half lead, the Whites gave their Elland Road visitors a torrid time of it, scoring twice in a minute to level.

Had Daniel James converted a good chance a short while later, things might have been so different, but instead Manchester United scored with their next attack and added a fourth late on.

Leeds' week gets no easier with a trip to Anfield tonight to face a Liverpool side hoping to reignite a Premier League title race and then the visit to Elland Road of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are in frightening form - undefeated in 11 outings in 2022, with nine wins. They've won their last eight on the trot and despite still fighting for glory on four fronts show few signs of slowing down or suffering from a hectic fixture list. Victory over Leeds will put them within three points of league leaders Manchester City.

Forshaw says his side can only focus on replicating the good bits from Sunday's loss to Manchester United and no matter how difficult a trip to Anfield might appear, Leeds have to believe they can get a result.

"To show the fight that we did in the game," he said.

"We stayed in the game and proved that we can score two goals in quick succession. Take away the two goals, there were still positives.

RALLY CRY - Adam Forshaw says Leeds United have to show the same fight against Liverpool that hauled them back into the Manchester United game. Pic: Getty

"All the games are difficult in this league, everybody knows that, but we'll stick at it. It doesn't get any easier on Wednesday night, but there's always a chance."

Giving the travelling support something to cheer about after a difficult season so far is also on Forshaw's agenda.

"They [the fans] deserved a result [on Sunday] from us and unfortunately we didn't give that," he said.