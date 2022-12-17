A look at where Manchester United’s potential new owners would rank among the Premier League’s richest owners.

The Premier League landscape continues to change amid a flood of new owners over recent years.

Bournemouth have become the latest club to be bought by a new owner, joining Chelsea and Newcastle United in being purchased in recent times, and the trend may not end there. Both Liverpool and Manchester United’s owners have put out statements in recent weeks, announcing that they are searching for investors, whether that leads to a minority investment or an outright takeover.

Plenty of parties have been linked with purchasing Man United, in particular, and according to The Athletic, commerical giants Amazon may be considering taking the Red Devils out of the hands of existing owners the Glazers. Should Amazon go through with a takeover, where would they rank among the Premier League’s richest owners, and indeed Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani?

Take a look below...

1. Brentford Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million

2. Leeds United Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million + £3,4billion including 49ers Group

3. Brighton Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million

4. AFC Bournemouth Owner = Bill Foley — rumoured net worth = £1billion