The viewpoint on extent of Erling Haaland damage expected when Leeds United face Man City

Jesse Marsch's side will finally resume their league campaign after the World Cup break in Wednesday night's hosting of defending champions City who are no bigger than 1-3 to leave Elland Road with all three points. Pep Guardiola's odds-on title favourites are as short as 1-4 to beat Leeds who can be backed at 9-1 to cause an upset. The draw is on offer at 11-2 and a 2-0 victory for the visitors is rated marginally favourite in the correct score market at 15-2.