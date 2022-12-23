The viewpoint on extent of Erling Haaland damage expected when Leeds United face Man City
Leeds United are almost a double-digit price to return to Premier League action with a victory despite home advantage against Manchester City.
Jesse Marsch's side will finally resume their league campaign after the World Cup break in Wednesday night's hosting of defending champions City who are no bigger than 1-3 to leave Elland Road with all three points. Pep Guardiola's odds-on title favourites are as short as 1-4 to beat Leeds who can be backed at 9-1 to cause an upset. The draw is on offer at 11-2 and a 2-0 victory for the visitors is rated marginally favourite in the correct score market at 15-2.
Leeds are 28-1 to record a 1-0 triumph and City have the first seven players in the first goalscorer market which is comfortably headed by Erling Haaland at 7-4. Haaland is odds on to score at any point during the match at 1-2 and only 7-1 to net a hat-trick.