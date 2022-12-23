News you can trust since 1890
The viewpoint on extent of Erling Haaland damage expected when Leeds United face Man City

Leeds United are almost a double-digit price to return to Premier League action with a victory despite home advantage against Manchester City.

By Lee Sobot
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jesse Marsch's side will finally resume their league campaign after the World Cup break in Wednesday night's hosting of defending champions City who are no bigger than 1-3 to leave Elland Road with all three points. Pep Guardiola's odds-on title favourites are as short as 1-4 to beat Leeds who can be backed at 9-1 to cause an upset. The draw is on offer at 11-2 and a 2-0 victory for the visitors is rated marginally favourite in the correct score market at 15-2.

Leeds are 28-1 to record a 1-0 triumph and City have the first seven players in the first goalscorer market which is comfortably headed by Erling Haaland at 7-4. Haaland is odds on to score at any point during the match at 1-2 and only 7-1 to net a hat-trick.

OMINOUS PREDICTION: Surronding what Erling Haaland, above, might do against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.