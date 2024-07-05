The top class goalkeepers Leeds United can sign for free amid Illan Meslier exit links - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 5th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at the goalkeepers Leeds United can snap up for nothing as they face the possibility of losing Illan Meslier.

Leeds United face losing their starting goalkeeper this summer amid fresh interest in Illan Meslier. the Frenchman has attracted plenty of interest in the past, but his struggles at the back-end of the Premier League campaign meant the Whites were able to keep him last term.

Meslier impressed and restored his reputation as a big young talent, but with that comes fresh interest, with Marseille said to be pushing for a deal this summer. Leeds already have Karl Darlow as a back-up, but they may well move to land a new starting keeper should Meslier depart. With that in mind, and with the Whites needing to balance the books this summer, we have rounded up the Premier League and Championship free agent goalkeepers who are currently available. Take a look below.

Last club: Millwall

1. Bartosz Bialkowski

Last club: Millwall | Getty Images

Last club: QPR

2. Asmir Begovic

Last club: QPR | Getty Images

Last club: Ipswich Town

3. Vaclav Hladky

Last club: Ipswich Town | Getty Images

Last club: Plymouth Argyle

4. Callum Burton

Last club: Plymouth Argyle | Getty Images

Last club: Leeds United

5. Dani van den Heuvel

Last club: Leeds United | Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

6. Blondy Nna Noukeu

Last club: Stoke City | Getty Images

