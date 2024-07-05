Leeds United face losing their starting goalkeeper this summer amid fresh interest in Illan Meslier . the Frenchman has attracted plenty of interest in the past, but his struggles at the back-end of the Premier League campaign meant the Whites were able to keep him last term.

Meslier impressed and restored his reputation as a big young talent, but with that comes fresh interest, with Marseille said to be pushing for a deal this summer. Leeds already have Karl Darlow as a back-up, but they may well move to land a new starting keeper should Meslier depart. With that in mind, and with the Whites needing to balance the books this summer, we have rounded up the Premier League and Championship free agent goalkeepers who are currently available. Take a look below.