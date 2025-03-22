The top 25 Championship players including five Leeds United stars, Sheffield United trio and Sunderland men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

There have been plenty of standout performances from Leeds United players this season.

There are just six-and-a-half weeks of the 2024/25 Championship season remaining and it’s still all to play for at both ends of the table. League leaders Leeds United are well-placed to win automatic promotion but must keep at least one of Sheffield United or Burnley at bay to avoid another year of play-off chaos.

Leeds are on course to top 90 points for the second campaign in a row and so it’s no surprise a host of Daniel Farke’s top performers are considered the cream of the Championship crop. But they are not alone, with Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland and many others calling on the same key men to guide them through.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

The March international break is a great moment to take stock ahead of the final eight-game run-in and so the YEP has taken a look at which players WhoScored have ranked as the Championship’s best this season. Scroll down to see which Leeds players make the cut.

WhoScored rating: 7.00

1. 25. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

WhoScored rating: 7.00 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.01

2. 24. Scott Twine (Bristol City)

WhoScored rating: 7.01 | Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.01

3. 23. Jayden Bogle (Leeds United )

WhoScored rating: 7.01 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.02

4. 22. Ryan Leonard (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 7.02 | Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.03

5. 21. Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 7.03 | Getty Images Photo: Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.03

6. 20. Jake Cooper (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 7.03 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedChampionshipSunderlandBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice