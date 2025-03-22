There are just six-and-a-half weeks of the 2024/25 Championship season remaining and it’s still all to play for at both ends of the table. League leaders Leeds United are well-placed to win automatic promotion but must keep at least one of Sheffield United or Burnley at bay to avoid another year of play-off chaos.

Leeds are on course to top 90 points for the second campaign in a row and so it’s no surprise a host of Daniel Farke’s top performers are considered the cream of the Championship crop. But they are not alone, with Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland and many others calling on the same key men to guide them through.

The March international break is a great moment to take stock ahead of the final eight-game run-in and so the YEP has taken a look at which players WhoScored have ranked as the Championship’s best this season. Scroll down to see which Leeds players make the cut.