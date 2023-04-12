The ten stadia as UK & Ireland submit final Euro 2028 bid without Leeds United's Elland Road

The announcement that the UK and Ireland 's final bid to host the 2028 European Championships was announced on Wednesday afternoon upon the unveiling of an online presentation of the bid, including a joint statement of support by Heads of Governments.

The FA say that the bid “shows how our nations are collaborating to stage an historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights.” Eight stadia spanning nine cities across the UK and Ireland feature but not Leeds United’s Elland Road.