The ten stadia as UK & Ireland submit final Euro 2028 bid without Leeds United's Elland Road

The UK and Ireland have submitted their final bid to host Euro 2028 with ten host stadia but not Leeds United’s Elland Road.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

The announcement that the UK and Ireland's final bid to host the 2028 European Championships was announced on Wednesday afternoon upon the unveiling of an online presentation of the bid, including a joint statement of support by Heads of Governments.

The FA say that the bid “shows how our nations are collaborating to stage an historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights.” Eight stadia spanning nine cities across the UK and Ireland feature but not Leeds United’s Elland Road.

The proposed host cities and ten stadia across the five partner Associations are (gross capacity order):

OVERLOOKED: Leeds United's Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.
OVERLOOKED: Leeds United's Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

1. London - Wembley Stadium (90,652)

2. Cardiff - National Stadium of Wales (73,952)

3. London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

4. Manchester - City of Manchester Stadium (61,000)

5. Liverpool - Everton Stadium (52,679)

6. Newcastle - St James' Park (52,305)

7. Birmingham - Villa Park (52,190)

8. Glasgow - Hampden Park (52,032)

9. Dublin - Dublin Arena (51,711)

10. Belfast - Casement Park (34,500)

