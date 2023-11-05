Leeds United had a busy summer of incomings and outgoings and Football Manager gives an idea of what types of clauses may be in contracts.

There's always a lot more to a transfer deal than meets the eye and Leeds United supporters normally only ever see the basic details of business completed by the clubs. Tense boardroom discussions can also lead to small but important clauses being put in place when papers are being signed and fees finalised between clubs.

More often than not, fans aren't privy to these details but popular sports game Football Manager 24 can give an idea of the type of clauses sought out by clubs. The hit series sees its latest edition released this month but some players who pre-ordered have been granted early access.

Here are the clauses FM24 predicts could be in the contracts of 16 Leeds United players - these are predictions from the game and not necessarily facts.

1 . Ethan Ampadu 15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Chelsea, Chelsea will be due £1.5m if Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League

2 . Lewis Bate 25% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Chelsea

3 . Karl Darlow Newcastle will be due £500k if Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League

4 . Leo Fuhr Hjelde 15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Celtic

5 . Joe Gelhardt 20% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Wigan