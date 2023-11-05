Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
The stunning 16 Leeds United transfer clauses in Chelsea, Newcastle, Celtic deals - according to FM2024

Leeds United had a busy summer of incomings and outgoings and Football Manager gives an idea of what types of clauses may be in contracts.

By Toby Bryant, Martyn Simpson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 18:58 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 19:25 GMT

There's always a lot more to a transfer deal than meets the eye and Leeds United supporters normally only ever see the basic details of business completed by the clubs. Tense boardroom discussions can also lead to small but important clauses being put in place when papers are being signed and fees finalised between clubs.

More often than not, fans aren't privy to these details but popular sports game Football Manager 24 can give an idea of the type of clauses sought out by clubs. The hit series sees its latest edition released this month but some players who pre-ordered have been granted early access.

Here are the clauses FM24 predicts could be in the contracts of 16 Leeds United players - these are predictions from the game and not necessarily facts.

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Chelsea, Chelsea will be due £1.5m if Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League

1. Ethan Ampadu

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Chelsea, Chelsea will be due £1.5m if Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League Photo: Getty Images

25% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Chelsea

2. Lewis Bate

25% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Chelsea Photo: Getty Images

Newcastle will be due £500k if Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League

3. Karl Darlow

Newcastle will be due £500k if Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League Photo: Getty Images

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Celtic

4. Leo Fuhr Hjelde

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Celtic Photo: Getty Images

20% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Wigan

5. Joe Gelhardt

20% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Wigan Photo: Getty Images

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Zurich

6. Wilfried Gnonto

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Zurich Photo: Getty Images

