Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Murder investigation launched into 'tragic death' of man found in road
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

The strong favourite for Leeds United manager's job after appointment and chief frontrunners

Leeds United are continuing their search for the club’s next manager and there is now a very strong favourite to land the position.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST

Leeds made a major appointment on Thursday morning in unveiling Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract. The 55-year-old worked as sporting director at Reading and as a technical director at West Brom before taking on transfer consultancy roles at both Celtic and Newcastle United.

The YEP understands Hammond will be at Leeds for a three-month period to deal with the summer transfer window. The club will hope to appoint a sporting director or equivalent by the Autumn, who will then focus on the club’s long-term transfer strategy, starting with the January window.

The Whites remain without a manager but the Whites are hoping to make an appointment next week and there is a clear and strong favourite to land the role with the bookmakers. Here are the leading contenders in reverse order at the very latest odds.

Odds: 25-1.

1. Ralph Hasenhuttl

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1.

2. Lee Bowyer

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1.

3. Carlos Carvalhal

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Octavio Passos

Photo Sales
Odds: 25-1.

4. Diego Flores

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Daniel Jayo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Newcastle UnitedCelticWest BromReading