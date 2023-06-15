The strong favourite for Leeds United manager's job after appointment and chief frontrunners
Leeds made a major appointment on Thursday morning in unveiling Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract. The 55-year-old worked as sporting director at Reading and as a technical director at West Brom before taking on transfer consultancy roles at both Celtic and Newcastle United.
The YEP understands Hammond will be at Leeds for a three-month period to deal with the summer transfer window. The club will hope to appoint a sporting director or equivalent by the Autumn, who will then focus on the club’s long-term transfer strategy, starting with the January window.
The Whites remain without a manager but the Whites are hoping to make an appointment next week and there is a clear and strong favourite to land the role with the bookmakers. Here are the leading contenders in reverse order at the very latest odds.