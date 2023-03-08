Leeds United’s revenue for the 2021-22 season was within the top-20 of world football, the Deloitte Football Money League revealed earlier this year.

The report, released in mid-January, revealed English clubs occupyied more than half of the top 20 spots, with Manchester City remaining at the summit. The latest analysis of club revenues found 11 of the top 20 teams generating the most revenue during the 2021-22 season were from the Premier League.

A total of 16 clubs from England’s top flight were in the top 30 of the Money League, representing 80 per cent of the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly Man City topped the latest findings with revenue of £619.1million in 2021-22, according to the report, including a Premier League record of almost £330m in commercial revenue. Liverpool achieved their highest-ever position of third in the report’s 26-year history with recorded revenue of £594.3m.

Leeds were 18th for revenue generated in the latest survey, as they returned to the top 20 for the first time since 2002-03. The report also revealed what percentage of revenue was spent on wages, with the percentage taking into account all employees of the club – from players to coaches, staff and directors. While it does not give an exact number on the money paid to the playing squad, it does offer a reflection of each club’s spending on their players’ wages.

Below we have ranked the wage bills of the clubs in the top 20 of this year’s money league, using data and analysis from Deloitte. Take a look...

1 . Paris Saint-Germain - £615m PSG only earned £554m last season, meaning they are the only club among the top 20 to have spent more on wages than they made in revenue. Photo Sales

2 . Real Madrid - £442m The European champions made the second most of any club in 2021-22, spending 73 per cent of their £604.5m on wages. Photo Sales

3 . Barcelona - £395m Barca’s revenue was £540.5m with 73 per cent spent on wages. Photo Sales

4 . Manchester United - £385m The Red Devils spent 66 per cent of their £583.2m in revenue on wages. Photo Sales