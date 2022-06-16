The staggering journey time that Leeds United and fans face for first three away games

Leeds will begin the 2022-23 season with a home clash against Wolves in a 3pm kick-off at Elland Road on Saturday, August 6.

But the first of three long away days then presents itself the following Saturday as United head to the south coast to face Southampton in another 3pm kick-off unless the game is picked for live broadcast.

The Whites are then at home to Chelsea the following Saturday but a return journey to the south coast is again in the offing the following weekend as Leeds take on Brighton at the Amex in another scheduled Saturday 3pm kick-off.

LONGEST TREK: As Leeds United visit Brighton, above, in their second away game of the new Premier League season as part of three consecutive long jaunts from West Yorkshire. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Leeds will then face Everton at Elland Road the following Tuesday evening but a hat-trick of long away days will be completed the following weekend when the Whites visit the capital to face Brentford in another fixture set for a Saturday 3pm kick-off as things stand.

Elland Road to Southampton's ground St Mary's is 244.7 miles according to Google Directions and a 4 hours and 11 minutes drive.

The distance from LS11 to Brighton's Amex ground is 264.4 miles for a 4 hours and 29 minutes drive.

Comparatively speaking, Elland Road to Brentford's Community Stadium is a short hop at 193.4 miles but still a 3 hours and 47 minutes drive.

The trips to Brighton and Southampton are the second-longest and third-longest away days of the season, only trumped by the trek to newly-promoted Bournemouth although there is very little in it.

The first three away days cover a total distance of 1,405 miles both ways for six journeys that would take a total of 24 hours and 54 minutes to complete.