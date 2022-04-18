'The sky's the limit' - former Leeds United striker advises Sam Greenwood on how to thrive at Elland Road

Beckford made himself a fan favourite by bagging 81 goals across a 150-game Leeds United career and memorably firing the Whites into the Championship with an unlikely winner against Bristol Rovers on the final day of the 2009/2010 League One season.

The striker was loved for his dedication to the West Yorkshire side and famously rebutted a journalist's suggestion about an Elland Road exit by asking 'what shirt am I wearing bruv?'

Following a successful playing career, Beckford has made a name for himself as a pundit and now presents the Leeds United podcast with Emma Jones and Matthew Lewis.

In an interview with Sam Greenwood, who claimed that the working class make-up of the Leeds United fanbase chimed with his Sunderland roots and played a role in his decision to sign, Beckford told Greenwood that his connection with the fans will stand him in good stead.

"I had that as well," Beckford said.

"I think that's why you want to give a little bit more, you feel that energy, you feel that passion coming from the fans, from the club, from your family, and you want to give it all back.

Jermaine Beckford seals automatic promotion to the Championship by scoring a winner against Bristol Rovers in May 2010. Pic: Michael Regan.

"Trust me, enjoy that, enjoy that moment, nurture it and figure out how to make it work best for you as well because once you've done that - the sky's the limit, bro.

"Honestly, it's incredible."

After dazzling for the Whites Under 23s last season, Greenwood made his Premier League debut against his former side Arsenal in December and has made two assists in two recent appearances under new boss Jesse Marsch.

The 20-year-old is enjoying making fans happy and being a figure of admiration in the same way that the likes of Sunderland heroes Darren Bent and Stéphane Sessègnon were for him when he was younger.

Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood. Pic: Lewis Storey.

"I feel like that even more now that I've played in the first team," Greenwood told the Leeds United podcast."You see the fans and it's unbelievable.

"I can just relate, similar people, a working class area where everyone works hard for what they want. It's a similar area, I can relate to. It's a nice feeling.

"You can see how much it means to them to get a photo and I'm thinking, 'why'd you want a photo with me?'

"You can see how much it actually means to them just to get a photo, and that's what I mean about relating to them because when I was little and I supported Sunderland I was exactly the same."