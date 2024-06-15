Leeds United are likely to find themselves looking for a winger this summer in order to ensure they have the depth required to push through a 46-game Championship season. Jaidon Anthony has returned to Bournemouth which opens up one spot within the squad, while Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have been heavily linked away from Elland Road already this summer.
It seems unlikely that Jack Harrison will have a role to play at Leeds next season as well, with another move on the cards for him. Farke may well find himself short of wide options then as pre-season gets underway and the Championship season moves in to view.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at six men who Leeds could sign on free transfers to bolster their wing options. Check them out below.
1. Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham)
According to reports, Decordova-Reid is set to leave Fulham this month after failing to agree terms with the Premier League club. Leeds are one side said to be monitoring the situation and it's fair to say the winger would be able to offer plenty to Daniel Farke's squad. Last season he bagged seven goals in all competitions for the Cottagers and the 31-year-old even captained the side towards the end of the campaign. He's versatile and can play on either the left or the right, while he is also no stranger to the Championship, with 192 second tier appearances under his belt. | Getty Images
2. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)
Sessegnon has had his injury troubles of late and last season he managed to make just one senior appearance for Tottenham after struggling with a hamstring issue. However, a recent BBC report claimed the left winger is nearing a full return and he'll be looking to pick up regular minutes with a new club from next season. If he's fit and firing, he could be a key man in the Championship having won the Championship Player of the Year award with Fulham back in 2019. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry)
There's a caveat to this one, O'Hare isn't actually a winger although he has been known to play on the flank in the past. Leeds have already been linked to the attacking midfielder as he edges towards the exit door at Coventry and after a number of impressive seasons in the Championship, the opportunity to join Leeds might just appeal. | Getty Images
4. Munir El Haddadi (Las Palmas)
The former Barcelona man is coming to the end of the year-long contract he signed with Las Palmas last summer and it remains to be seen if the club will renew his contract after helping them survive relegation. The right winger made 38 La Liga appearances last season, featuring in every game, and bagged three goals and two assists. Munir, 28, left Barcelona in 2018 after making 56 appearances for the club and he has since spent time at Sevilla and Getafe, racking up more than 300 career outings. | Getty Images
5. Robert Skov (Hoffenheim)
The Denmark international will be leaving Hoffenheim this summer after five years with the club and the opportunity to be part of a promotion push with Leeds might just appeal. Skov made 25 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season, playing mostly off the left, scoring three goals and setting up five more. The 28-year-old hasn't been included in Denmark's squad for the Euros but he did receive call up in November and has 14 caps to his name. | Getty Images
6. Takuma Asano (Bochum)
The Japan international is coming to the end of the three-year contract he signed with Bochum in 2021 and could find himself looking for a new club this summer. Asano spent time at Arsenal earlier in his career but failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners with his senior minutes coming on loan at Stuttgart and Hannover 96. The right footer made 32 appearances for Bochum last season, scoring seven goals along the way. | Getty Images