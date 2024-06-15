1 . Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham)

According to reports, Decordova-Reid is set to leave Fulham this month after failing to agree terms with the Premier League club. Leeds are one side said to be monitoring the situation and it's fair to say the winger would be able to offer plenty to Daniel Farke's squad. Last season he bagged seven goals in all competitions for the Cottagers and the 31-year-old even captained the side towards the end of the campaign. He's versatile and can play on either the left or the right, while he is also no stranger to the Championship, with 192 second tier appearances under his belt. | Getty Images