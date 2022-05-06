The six days which will decide Leeds United's fate and when Whites could be safe or down

Leeds, Everton and Burnley are all scrapping it out to avoid being left in the Premier League's third and final relegation place although sides all the way up to ninth-placed Brighton are not yet 'mathematically' safe.

Second-bottom Watford have also yet to be consigned to relegation but the Hornets are 12 points adrift of safety with just four games left and are consequently 1-500 to join already-relegated Norwich City in dropping to the second tier.

Southampton, at 80-1, are rated the next most likely side to become involved in the scrap with Leeds, Everton and Burnley to avoid the drop but both the 15th-placed Saints and 14th-placed Brentford are six points clear of both fifth-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Leeds.

TENSE: Two weeks ahead for Leeds United and boss Jesse Marsch, above, as the Whites battle it out with Everton and Burnley to stay up. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Third-bottom Everton are two points behind the Whites and Clarets but have a game in hand and the battle to avoid finishing in 18th place is realistically regarded as a three-horse race.

Leeds and Burnley both have four games left whereas Everton have five more fixtures to play and those games will all take place over six separate days in the next two weeks.

Burnley - whose goal difference is 19 goals better than United's - will be first up on Saturday afternoon when taking on Aston Villa at Turf Moor in a 3pm kick-off.

Leeds then visit Arsenal the following day for a 2pm kick-off as Everton are away to Leicester City at the same time.

Three days later, the Whites will take on Chelsea at Elland Road in a Wednesday night 7.30pm kick-off on the same evening that Everton visit Watford but for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds, Burnley and Everton are then all in action as part of a super Sunday on May 15 as one side plays after the other in a potentially pivotal and possibly decisive day.

The Clarets are at Spurs for a 12 noon kick-off, after which Leeds host Brighton at 2pm. Everton then face Brentford at Goodison Park at 4.30pm.

That Sunday has the potential to be d-day as Leeds would be safe in the dream scenario of sealing wins against Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton in tandem with Everton and Burnley failing to pick up any more points over the next nine days.

In that situation, by then, Leeds would be up to 43 points but Burnley still on 34 and Everton on 32, the latter duo only having two games left.

Even a draw would put Leeds safe in that instance.

But on the flip side, United could also be relegated given a defeat at home to Brighton and the combination of a zero-point haul from their next three games plus Burnley and Everton picking up maximum points from their fixtures up to and including Sunday, May 15.

Leeds would be on 34 points in that worst case scenario, Everton on 41 and Burnley on 40 but the Whites would only have one game left.

Everton are then at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday, May 19 in a 7.45pm kick-off, 15 minutes before Burnley are away in an 8pm start as part of another evening that could be potentially decisive.

But if all three teams are still involved then the final day of the season will involve shredded nerves as all three teams kick-off at 4pm on Sunday, May 22 - Leeds at Brentford, Everton at Arsenal and Burnley at home to Newcastle United.

The six days which will decide Leeds United's season

Saturday, May 7: Burnley v Aston Villa (3pm).

Sunday, May 8: Arsenal v Leeds United, Leicester City v Everton (both 2pm).

Wednesday, May 11: Leeds United v Chelsea (7.30pm), Watford v Everton (7.45pm).

Sunday, May 15: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (12 noon), Leeds United v Brighton (2pm), Everton v Brentford (4.30pm)

Thursday, May 19: Everton v Crystal Palace (7.45pm), Aston Villa v Burnley (8pm)