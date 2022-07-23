The shocking pre-season for Leeds United's opening day visitors Wolves and remaining tests

The Molineux outfit began their summer warm-up matches with a 4-1 victory at home to Forest Green Rovers followed by a 3-0 triumph against visiting Burnley with both games played behind closed doors.

Boss Bruno Lage's side then headed for a pre-season tour of Spain which began with a 4-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves as strikes from Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Max Kilman followed a Raul Jimenez penalty.

Wolves then faced Levante in a game that was billed as a behind-closed-doors training match yet an incredibly ill-tempered affair featured four red cards as the first-half ended in a game of nine-a-side.

EVENTFUL SUMMER: For Wolves boss Bruno Lage, above, pictured during the pre-season friendly against Deportivo Alaves in Benidorm. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

For Wolves, Yerson Mosquera's reaction to a heavy challenge landed him a dismissal and Daniel Podence also saw red for his reaction to another tough tackle.

The contest ended in a 2-1 victory for Levante who led 2-0 before Toti reduced the deficit with eight minutes left.

Wolves are back in action this evening as they take on Turkish side Besiktas in a 6pm kick-off at the Camilo Cano Stadium in La Nucia.

Wolves B then face Villarreal B on Sunday morning.

The club's warm up for the new season ends in earnest with a clash against Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve next Saturday evening, the day before Leeds finish their summer friendlies with the Sunday evening visit of Cagliari Calcio to Elland Road.