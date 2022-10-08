Leeds will take in their first away game in over a month at Palace on Sunday afternoon and Whites boss Marsch has picked out Wilfried Zaha as the chief danger among many within the Eagles side.

Zaha has failed to score in nine matches against Leeds, four of which have ended in defeat but Marsch's overriding thought is on how to combat the tricky and pacy forward.

The Whites boss was unware of the fact that Zaha had gone nine games against Leeds without scoring but gave a telling reply upon being informed.

RESPECT: From Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, right, for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, left, the pair pictured after April's goalless draw at Selhurst Park. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

"Don't say that," said Marsch.

"He's a great player – a very dangerous attacking threat so it will be important that we address him."

Asked where he thought Palace's biggest threats were, Marsch admitted: "I think Zaha is number one.

"He's a very good footballer and he's incredible in transition.

"He's very clever around the goal and can score with both feet.

"But you pay too much attention to him and Edouard can have a big match and Mateta, Olise, Eze, you have Ayew - you have so much tracking talent on this team.

"We know that one v one duels will be important in managing some of their dribblers and some of their individual talent.

"But we will need to manage specifically when we have the ball to make sure that they're not getting out of transition and hurting us so a big task of the day for the entire team is not just the defending group but to feel like we've created a good match.

"The guys will be ready."

Palace sit fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and three points below 12th-placed Leeds but Marsch is mindful of the calibre of opponents that Patrick Vieira's side have faced so far.

"When you talk about Palace I think you need to talk about the opponents they've had," warned Marsch.

"They played against Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

"Even when we played them in Australia and I looked at their schedule at the beginning of the year to see what they were in for, I knew that that was going to be a tough phase.

"And if you ask me, I think they played pretty well through that phase.

"Even when you look at the data and statistics, you can be fooled a little bit by what their games have been like just because their opponents have been so good.

"It's a hostile environment down there and remember from last year we somehow got out with a nil-nil draw last year. It was very difficult.

"They unbalanced us almost the entire match.