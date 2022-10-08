The shocking Leeds United record that 'no 1' Crystal Palace threat holds but firm Whites warning
Jesse Marsch has highlighted the importance of Leeds United addressing the "no 1" Crystal Palace player threat and is reading little into the Eagles star's poor record against the Whites.
Leeds will take in their first away game in over a month at Palace on Sunday afternoon and Whites boss Marsch has picked out Wilfried Zaha as the chief danger among many within the Eagles side.
Zaha has failed to score in nine matches against Leeds, four of which have ended in defeat but Marsch's overriding thought is on how to combat the tricky and pacy forward.
The Whites boss was unware of the fact that Zaha had gone nine games against Leeds without scoring but gave a telling reply upon being informed.
"Don't say that," said Marsch.
"He's a great player – a very dangerous attacking threat so it will be important that we address him."
Asked where he thought Palace's biggest threats were, Marsch admitted: "I think Zaha is number one.
"He's a very good footballer and he's incredible in transition.
"He's very clever around the goal and can score with both feet.
"But you pay too much attention to him and Edouard can have a big match and Mateta, Olise, Eze, you have Ayew - you have so much tracking talent on this team.
"We know that one v one duels will be important in managing some of their dribblers and some of their individual talent.
"But we will need to manage specifically when we have the ball to make sure that they're not getting out of transition and hurting us so a big task of the day for the entire team is not just the defending group but to feel like we've created a good match.
"The guys will be ready."
Palace sit fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and three points below 12th-placed Leeds but Marsch is mindful of the calibre of opponents that Patrick Vieira's side have faced so far.
"When you talk about Palace I think you need to talk about the opponents they've had," warned Marsch.
"They played against Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.
"Even when we played them in Australia and I looked at their schedule at the beginning of the year to see what they were in for, I knew that that was going to be a tough phase.
"And if you ask me, I think they played pretty well through that phase.
"Even when you look at the data and statistics, you can be fooled a little bit by what their games have been like just because their opponents have been so good.
"It's a hostile environment down there and remember from last year we somehow got out with a nil-nil draw last year. It was very difficult.
"They unbalanced us almost the entire match.
"We have to be better we have to be we have to defend with the same kind of mentality but tactically we have to be much cleaner in what we want out of the match in order to find a way to get a result."