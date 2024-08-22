The shirt numbers available to Largie Ramazani as £10m Leeds United move nears

Kyle Newbould
Central Football Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 18:30 BST

The 23-year-old looks set to be Leeds United's fifth summer signing and could choose an old shirt number.

A Friday evening Leeds United debut doesn’t look likely for Largie Ramazani but supporters surely won’t be waiting long to see their new star. The 23-year-old’s move to Elland Road is yet to be confirmed but with a £10million fee agreed, medical tests done and a picture of him in club gear uploaded - and then quickly deleted - on social media, it feels like a matter of time.

A more realistic debut for Ramazani could come next weekend, and the visit of Hull City to Elland Road presents a better opportunity for the winger to meet his new fans. Between now and then, the usual formalities will come including interviews, training pictures and the all-important shirt number announcement.

Leeds confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024/25 season earlier this month and, unsurprisingly with such a thin squad, there are plenty still to choose from. Below, the YEP has taken a look at those available for Leeds’ incoming winger.

Jaidon Anthony moved up from Bournemouth to claim the No.12 shirt but has now returned to his parent club.

1. No.12

Jaidon Anthony moved up from Bournemouth to claim the No.12 shirt but has now returned to his parent club. | Getty Images

Vacated by Kristoffer Klaesson this summer and still available - but unlucky for some.

2. No.13

Vacated by Kristoffer Klaesson this summer and still available - but unlucky for some. | Getty Images

Worn by Joe Rodon last season but the Welshman has since taken No.6 from Liam Cooper, having signed permanently earlier this summer.

3. No.14

Worn by Joe Rodon last season but the Welshman has since taken No.6 from Liam Cooper, having signed permanently earlier this summer. | Getty Images

Held by the much-loved Stuart Dallas right up until his retirement earlier this year.

4. No.15

Held by the much-loved Stuart Dallas right up until his retirement earlier this year. | Getty Images

Sonny Perkins' shirt number but available, following his loan move to Leyton Orient.

5. No.16

Sonny Perkins' shirt number but available, following his loan move to Leyton Orient. | Getty Images

Newly available after Jamie Shackleton joined Sheffield United upon the expiration of his contract.

6. No.17

Newly available after Jamie Shackleton joined Sheffield United upon the expiration of his contract. | Getty Images

