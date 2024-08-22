A Friday evening Leeds United debut doesn’t look likely for Largie Ramazani but supporters surely won’t be waiting long to see their new star. The 23-year-old’s move to Elland Road is yet to be confirmed but with a £10million fee agreed, medical tests done and a picture of him in club gear uploaded - and then quickly deleted - on social media, it feels like a matter of time.

A more realistic debut for Ramazani could come next weekend, and the visit of Hull City to Elland Road presents a better opportunity for the winger to meet his new fans. Between now and then, the usual formalities will come including interviews, training pictures and the all-important shirt number announcement.

Leeds confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024/25 season earlier this month and, unsurprisingly with such a thin squad, there are plenty still to choose from. Below, the YEP has taken a look at those available for Leeds’ incoming winger.

1 . No.12 Jaidon Anthony moved up from Bournemouth to claim the No.12 shirt but has now returned to his parent club. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . No.13 Vacated by Kristoffer Klaesson this summer and still available - but unlucky for some. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . No.14 Worn by Joe Rodon last season but the Welshman has since taken No.6 from Liam Cooper, having signed permanently earlier this summer. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . No.15 Held by the much-loved Stuart Dallas right up until his retirement earlier this year. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . No.16 Sonny Perkins' shirt number but available, following his loan move to Leyton Orient. | Getty Images Photo Sales