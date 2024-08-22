A Friday evening Leeds United debut doesn’t look likely for Largie Ramazani but supporters surely won’t be waiting long to see their new star. The 23-year-old’s move to Elland Road is yet to be confirmed but with a £10million fee agreed, medical tests done and a picture of him in club gear uploaded - and then quickly deleted - on social media, it feels like a matter of time.
A more realistic debut for Ramazani could come next weekend, and the visit of Hull City to Elland Road presents a better opportunity for the winger to meet his new fans. Between now and then, the usual formalities will come including interviews, training pictures and the all-important shirt number announcement.
Leeds confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024/25 season earlier this month and, unsurprisingly with such a thin squad, there are plenty still to choose from. Below, the YEP has taken a look at those available for Leeds’ incoming winger.