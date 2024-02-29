Leeds United don't know what division they'll be in next season but they'll already be planning for the summer transfer window. The Whites are second in the Championship at present, six points behind leaders Leicester City, and with 12 games to go they're perfectly positioned for a push to regain their spot in the Premier League over the next couple of months.

It could be a busy summer, then, with 49ers Enterprises potentially set to mark the end of their first year of ownership by splashing the cash and the club will already have targets in mind. However, Leeds have some difficult contract calls to make before the summer spending can commence, with seven senior players approaching the end of their current deals at Elland Road.

The writing appears to be on the wall for some, particularly those who have already left the club on loan this season, but for others it seems there is a genuine call to make about their place in Daniel Farke's plans moving forward. Here's a look at the seven first-teamers who are at risk of leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

Sam Byram Byram signed a one-year deal with the Whites in the summer and despite struggling with injuries, he has been a key player in Daniel Farke's plans. It remains to be seen whether the club will push to keep him around, though.

Liam Cooper The five-year deal the skipper signed in 2019 is due to expire this summer. He has had more of a bit-part role to play this season, making just seven league starts.

Ian Poveda The winger joined the club from Manchester City in 2020 but his loan to Sheffield Wednesday in January seemed to signal the end of his stint with the Whites.

Cody Drameh Drameh looks set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer. He has spent the campaign on loan at Birmingham City after struggling to catch the eye of Daniel Farke.

Stuart Dallas Dallas hasn't featured since April 2022 and with his contract ticking down, it seems the club have a big decision to make this summer.