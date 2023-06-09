The pressing big dates ahead of new season with first next week amid triple Leeds United wait
The first of several very pressing important dates presents itself in just five days’ time ahead of Leeds United’s Championship return.
Leeds are heading back to the country’s second tier following relegation from the Premier League but the club remain without a manager or a director of football as the wait continues for news on the ownership front.
Twelve days have now passed since United’s relegation on the final day of the campaign but the first big date ahead of the new season presents itself next week. Here, we run through the immediate pressing key dates in the run up to next season and how long remains until each one.
