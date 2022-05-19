Leeds United have endured a disappointing Premier League campaign, but how much could they earn at the end of it?

With the final game of the Premier League season rapidly approaching, it’s still all to play for as Leeds United remain clinging onto their top flight status.

Watford and Norwich City have already been relegated to the Championship, while the third spot is yet to be decided with Leeds, Everton and Burnley all potential victims of the drop.

It will be a nervous wait for Whites’ fans who are desperate to spend their third successive season in the Premier League, while there are also financial incentives for the club too, with prize money still up for grabs.

Prize monies for the Premier League include television and broadcasting revenue at the close of each season, while the higher in the table a club finishes, the more money they receive.

The prize money is divided into equal share, facilities, international TV rights, commercial revenue and merit share, with the merit payment based on league position.

So how much could Leeds United and their relegation rivals earn, and how do these figures stack up across the top tier?

Check out the full rankings below...

1. Manchester City £153.9 million Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Liverpool £153.5 million Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

3. Chelsea £150.9 million Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Arsenal £148.3 million Photo: David Price Photo Sales