Leeds United are one of just two teams across the English Football League with football still to play this season. Daniel Farke ’s side booked their place in the Championship play-off final after beating Norwich City 4-0 on Thursday, with Southampton awaiting at Wembley next weekend.

Across the Championship, League One and League Two, every other team is now planning for next season and most have now published their respective retained lists. Leeds have not yet confirmed who will leave in the summer but a number of former Whites stars will become free agents this summer and the YEP has taken a look at all of them.