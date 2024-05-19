The nine ex-Leeds United stars now free agents after Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Charlton confirm exits

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 19th May 2024, 17:00 BST

Clubs across the EFL are publishing their retained lists and some former Leeds United players are now without a club.

Leeds United are one of just two teams across the English Football League with football still to play this season. Daniel Farke’s side booked their place in the Championship play-off final after beating Norwich City 4-0 on Thursday, with Southampton awaiting at Wembley next weekend.

Across the Championship, League One and League Two, every other team is now planning for next season and most have now published their respective retained lists. Leeds have not yet confirmed who will leave in the summer but a number of former Whites stars will become free agents this summer and the YEP has taken a look at all of them.

1. Matt Smith (Salford City)

2. Lee Peltier (Rotherham)

3. Paul Huntington (Carlisle United)

4. Tom Pearce (Wigan Athletic)

5. Bobby Kamwa (Burton Albion)

6. Mustapha Carayol (Burton Albion)

