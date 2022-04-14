New signings Derek Lilley and Pierre Laurent were introduced as late substitutes during Leeds United's Premier League clash against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in April 1997. The faithful watched a bore draw as both teams failed to find a breakthrough under the floodlights. Leeds United only scored 28 league goals through the entire 1996/97 campaign and finished the season in 11th place under the stewardship of George Graham. Newbies Derek Lilley and Pierre Laurent both went on to endure a short start-stop career with the Whites before both moving on. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The night of a double Leeds United debut
It was the night which will be remembered for a double Leeds United debut.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:30 pm
