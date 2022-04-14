Enjoy these photos from Leeds United's clash with Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in April 1997. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

The night of a double Leeds United debut

It was the night which will be remembered for a double Leeds United debut.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:30 pm

New signings Derek Lilley and Pierre Laurent were introduced as late substitutes during Leeds United's Premier League clash against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in April 1997. The faithful watched a bore draw as both teams failed to find a breakthrough under the floodlights. Leeds United only scored 28 league goals through the entire 1996/97 campaign and finished the season in 11th place under the stewardship of George Graham. Newbies Derek Lilley and Pierre Laurent both went on to endure a short start-stop career with the Whites before both moving on. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 0

New signings Pierre Laurent and Derek Lilley pictured at Leeds United's training ground. PIC: Ross Parry

Photo: Ross Parry

2. Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 0

Ian Rush tries to shield the ball from Blackburn's Graeme Le Saux.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 0

Brian Deane breaks free from Henning Berg.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 0

Lee Sharpe tussles with Blackburn's Jeff Kenna.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

