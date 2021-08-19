The night Leeds United stunned Premier League Everton at Elland Road

Leeds United 2 Everton 1

United were languishing in the Championship with off-field ownership problems weighing heavily on the LS11 club to hamper on-pitch progress.

The Toffees, meanwhile, were enjoying Premier League football on a regular basis and challenging for Europe under then head coach David Moyes.

A meeting for a spot in the last 16 of the Capital One Cup threw the two teams together and it was the second division hosts who came out on top on a wet and windy September night in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidy White charges through the Everton defence to fire home into the net.

A little over 21,000 had made the trip to the Whites home ground and it took just four minutes for Leeds academy product Aidy White to get the majority of those off their seats.

White charged from midfield and jinked inside and out of the visiting defence before curling a shot into the top corner of the net to spark wild celebrations.

Rodolph Austin then doubled the lead for Neil Warnock's side in the second half as the Jamaica international guided a Michael Tongue shot home.

French defender Sylvain Distin did reduce the deficit late on for Everton thanks to a for the Merseyside club but it was Leeds who held on for victory on a night of rare success under the lights.

Aidy White wheels away after scoring the first goal of the game.

Leeds United's players celebrate Aidy White's opening goal.

Michael Brown and Steven Pienaar battle for the ball in midfield at Elland Road.

Luciano Becchio appeals as his header is cleared off the line.

El Hadji Diouf appeals for a free-kick against Everton.

Leeds United fans watch on in the stands at Elland Road.

Luciano Becchio runs at the visiting defence.

Rodolph Austin fires a shot at goal as Leeds United look to score again.

Michael Tongue's shot is guided into the bottom corner by Rodolph Austin.

Leeds United's players celebrate after doubling the lead in LS11 through Rodolph Austin.