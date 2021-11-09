The night Leeds United rode into White Hart Lane to earn their Spurs

Jermaine Beckford dispatched a stoppage-time penalty to earn League One Leeds a replay against Tottenham Hotspur to cap a sensational FA Cup fourth round tie at White Hart Lane in January 2010. The number nine picked himself up from Michael Dawson's foul to drill his spot kick into the corner and earn Leeds a dramatic draw six minutes into injury time. And it was little more than the Whites deserved, twice coming from behind to deny a side ranked 41 places above them easy passage into the next round. Jermain Defoe would go on scored a hat-trick in the replay at Elland Road the following month in front of an impressively raucous full house of more than 38,000. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook