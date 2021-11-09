The night Leeds United rode into White Hart Lane to earn their Spurs

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-2 FA Cup fourth round clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in January 2010. PIC: Getty
Jermaine Beckford dispatched a stoppage-time penalty to earn League One Leeds a replay against Tottenham Hotspur to cap a sensational FA Cup fourth round tie at White Hart Lane in January 2010. The number nine picked himself up from Michael Dawson's foul to drill his spot kick into the corner and earn Leeds a dramatic draw six minutes into injury time. And it was little more than the Whites deserved, twice coming from behind to deny a side ranked 41 places above them easy passage into the next round. Jermain Defoe would go on scored a hat-trick in the replay at Elland Road the following month in front of an impressively raucous full house of more than 38,000. READ MORE:16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all timeLOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA?Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Neil Kilkenny challenges Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe.
Jason Crowe tackles Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe.
Jermain Defoe early penalty was saved by Leeds United goalkeeper Casper Ankergren.
Leeds United goalkeeper Casper Ankergren looks dejected after Peter Crouch scored the opening goal of the game.
Robert Snodgrass shields the ball from Tottenham Hotspur's Niko Kranjcar.
Leigh Bromby flicks the ball past Tottenham Hotspur's Sebastien Bassong for Jermaine Beckford to latch on to.
Jermaine Beckford of Leeds forces the ball past the Tottenham defence to level the scores.
Jermaine Beckford celebrates his equaliser with teammates Leigh Bromby (left) and Jason Crowe (right).
Jermaine Beckford scores from the penalty spot to level the scores 2-2 deep into injury time.
Jermaine Beckford celebrates with the travelling faithful after levelling from the penalty spot deep into injury time.
A dejected Sebastien Bassong of Spurs looks on as Leeds level the scores at 2-2 deep into injury time.
Leeds United Simon Grayson applauds the travelling fans at full-time.
