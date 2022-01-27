The night Leeds United played out a thriller at the Villa

Villa had looked on course for a fifth successive victory against David O'Leary's side in January 2001 when the impressive Paul Merson - in front of England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson - put them ahead mid-way through the first half. But Leeds hit back thanks to a goal from Lee Bowyer and an Ian Harte penalty to earn the Whites only their third away league win of the campaign. "Everyone worked as hard as possible with and without the ball," said Leeds United captain Rio Ferdinand while goalkeeper Paul Robinson added: "We know we need to start improving on our League form." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook