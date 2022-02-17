The night Leeds United hunted a pack of Wolves

The thoughts of Leeds United Eddie Gary after his relegation-threatened charges beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at Elland Road in February 2004. It was a result which boosted the club's hopes of avoiding the drop. Goals from Alan Smith, Dominic Matteo, James Milner and Mark Viduka were reward for a resurgent and spirited performance in front of 36,867 supporters. The Whites followed up the win with impressive draws at Old Trafford and against Liverpool at Elland Road. But the season ended in heartache and despair as the Whites fell through the Premier League trap door and with it 16 years in the wilderness. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook