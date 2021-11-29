The night last gasp Leeds United sunk Spartak Moscow

Leeds United produced the very best of their exciting, free-flowing brand of football against Spartak Moscow under the Elland Road floodlights in December 1999. But David O'Leary's charges were denied until the 84th minute by some masterful goalkeeping and the thickness of the woodwork. 'The Chief' finally broke the deadlock when he snuck in by the left post to head the winner home and earn the Whites a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Cup. The precious away goal scored by Harry Kewell in the first-leg last was enough to ensure that the Whites triumphed on the night. The furious verbal sparring that has surrounded the two third round ties and one cancelled fixture continued after the match, with Spartak coach Vincheslav Grozny accusing Leeds of not following "the spirit of fair play". READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook