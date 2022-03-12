Jermaine Beckford pounced on a mistake by Fraser Forster in injury time to give the Whites a win against Norwich City and send them back to the top of League One. The goalkeeper scuffed his clearance straight to Beckford, who slotted past the loanee to seal the last-gasp win at Elland Road in October 2009. The Whites had taken the lead when Bradley Johnson leaped at the far post to head home a Robert Snodgrass corner. Grant Holt pounced on Simon Lappin's low cross to put the visitors level but Beckford had the final say. "I thought Norwich were excellent and that's the hardest game we've had this season. We played Liverpool a few weeks ago and they didn't give us the problems Norwich did," reflected Leeds United manager Simon Grayson at full-time. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The night last gasp Leeds United left the Canaries in a flap
It was a goalkeeping error punished by an inform Leeds United striker which proved the difference.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:45 am
