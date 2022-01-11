The night Gary Kelly helped Leeds United make capital gains

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds United's 2-0 Premier League win against West Ham United at Upton Park in January 1997. PIC: Getty
Gary Kelly scored a wonder goal against West Ham United to help Leeds United make capital gains on a Monday night in London in January 1997. A Lee Bowyer strike rounded off a great night for the Whites at Upton Park. The goals were two of just 28 that Leeds United scored under manager George Graham in the Premier League that season as the Whites finished the campaign in 11th place. READ MORE:16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all timeLOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA?Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Leeds United new signing Robert Molenaar drives forward.
Brian Deane gives West Ham United's Slaven Bilić the slip.
Striker Ian Rush gets into a tangle with West Ham United's Marc Rieper.
Gunnar Halle goes flying in to challenge West Ham United's Marc Rieper.
Mark Jackson beats West Ham United's Michael Hughes to the ball. PIC: Fiona Hanson/PA
The travelling faithful are in good voice.
Tops off at half-time for Leeds United fans.
Gary Kelly celebrates after his free-kick opened the scoring Upton Park. PIC: Getty
Robert Molenaar reaches the ball ahead of West Ham United's Steve Jones. PIC: Fiona Hanson/PA
West Ham United's Slaven Bilić earned himself a yellow card after this foul on Brian Deane. PIC: Fiona Hanson/PA
Lee Bowyer fires home Leeds United second goal of the game.
Lee Bowyer celebrates scoring. PIC: Fiona Hanson/PA
Lee Bowyer celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal with Mark Jackson. PIC: Fiona Hanson/PA
