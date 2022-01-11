The night Gary Kelly helped Leeds United make capital gains

Gary Kelly scored a wonder goal against West Ham United to help Leeds United make capital gains on a Monday night in London in January 1997. A Lee Bowyer strike rounded off a great night for the Whites at Upton Park. The goals were two of just 28 that Leeds United scored under manager George Graham in the Premier League that season as the Whites finished the campaign in 11th place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook