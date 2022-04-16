The night Chelsea were left singing the Blues at Elland Road

And it was Leeds United who came out on top against Chelsea at Elland Road under the floodlights in April 1998. A brace from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink sandwiched between a goal from David Wetherall earned the Whites a 3-1 win with Laurent Charvet scoring for the visitors. Hasselbaink's goals were his 18th and 19th goals of a promising first season in English football with his scoring prowess earning him the back page headlines in the media. 'Hasselbaink enjoys novelty', 'Hasselbaink power lifts Leeds' and 'Hasselbaink double puts Leeds on course' read the headlines in the national newspapers. Leeds went on to finish the season in fifth place, four points behind the Blues in fourth. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook