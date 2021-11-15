The night a Leeds United striker had the last laugh

The striker had travelled to Florence to take on Hapoel Tel Aviv following a public condemnation from the Israeli's for his behaviour during the opening game of the UEFA Cup second round clash at Elland Road. He would finish the game with a smile on his face bagging four goals as the injury-hit Whites ran out 4-1 winners. "I knew some of their players had been having a go at me so I would have to keep a clear head," reflected Smith, who sought-out a meeting with chairman Peter Ridsdale in the build-up. "I wanted to make sure that, if something did happen out there, I'd have the club's backing. It put my mind at ease and I could just go out there and enjoy it. It's the first senior hat-trick of my career and it's something I will always remember." There would also be debuts for young defenders Matthew Kilgallon and Frazer Richardson as second-half substitutes on a night to remember in Italy. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook