The night a Leeds United star was born

The 18-year-old striker had a debut to remember at Anfield in November 1998 as he stepped off the bench in place of Clyde Wijnhard to help turn the Premiership clash on its head. Smith, who had been on the pitch just three minutes, bagged with his first touch of the game before linking up with fellow forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who scored twice in five minutes in the closing stages to mark a historic 3-1 win on Merseyside. Leeds would go on to finish the season in fourth place, 13 points ahead of the Reds in seventh.