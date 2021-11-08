Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield in November 1998. PIC: Gary Longbottom

The night a Leeds United star was born

It was a 14-minute cameo that would change Alan Smith's career forever.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:37 am

The 18-year-old striker had a debut to remember at Anfield in November 1998 as he stepped off the bench in place of Clyde Wijnhard to help turn the Premiership clash on its head. Smith, who had been on the pitch just three minutes, bagged with his first touch of the game before linking up with fellow forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who scored twice in five minutes in the closing stages to mark a historic 3-1 win on Merseyside. Leeds would go on to finish the season in fourth place, 13 points ahead of the Reds in seventh. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Liverpool 1 Leeds United 3

Liverpool's Jamie Carragher clears the ball under pressure from Harry Kewell.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Liverpool 1 Leeds United 3

David Hopkin bursts through the Liverpool midfield chased by David Thompson.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Liverpool 1 Leeds United 3

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink skips over the challenge from Liverpool's Steve Staunton.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink goes toe to toe with Liverpool's Patrick Berger.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

