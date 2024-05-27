The next steps for Leeds United after play-off final defeat and new Whites quest
Leeds United have failed in their bid for an immediate Premier League return - so what next for the Whites?
Daniel Farke’s team saw their bid for promotion go down to the Championship play-offs, which ended with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley final.
After weeks of uncertainty, Leeds now know that next season will begin with another campaign in the second tier and the 2024-25 Championship season will begin over the weekend of August 10-11.
The fixtures for next season’s Championship will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 26. But beforehand, the Championship summer transfer window opens on Friday, June 14, less than three weeks after Sunday’s heartbreak which marked a sixth failure to be promoted via the play-offs from six attempts in the club’s history.
