The next steps for Leeds United after play-off final defeat and new Whites quest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What next for Leeds after play-off final defeat?

Leeds United have failed in their bid for an immediate Premier League return - so what next for the Whites?

Daniel Farke’s team saw their bid for promotion go down to the Championship play-offs, which ended with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After weeks of uncertainty, Leeds now know that next season will begin with another campaign in the second tier and the 2024-25 Championship season will begin over the weekend of August 10-11.