The most likely dates for Leeds United's rearranged Manchester United clash and main obstacles

This season's Roses derby at Old Trafford was set to take place on Sunday, September 18 but the fixture was called off due to its proximity to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral the following day. Seven of that weekend's Premier League games went ahead but Leeds saw a fixture postponed for the second week in a row following the previous weekend's shelving of the Elland Road date against Nottingham Forest which was due to fall three days after Her Majesty's passing.

That weekend's full round of games were all called off and the postponement of the following weekend's contest at Old Trafford left Leeds looking at two games needing to be packed into an already very disjointed and extended season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Premier League had the option to attempt to squeeze in the Forest clash in either of the midweek windows over the last week of October or first week of November but the wait continues to see when the fixture will be re-arranged.

OBSTACLES: When it comes to re-arranging Leeds United's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. above. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

There are several options in the new year given that neither Forest or Leeds are in European competition. Yet the picture is much more complicated when it comes to pencilling in the Manchester United match. The Red Devils were in action every midweek up until the current six-week break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and it's a similar story heading into 2023.

The first obstacle in re-arranging the Leeds game is the EFL Cup in which Erik ten Hag's side are still in the competition and through to the fourth round in which they will face Burnley at Old Trafford on their return to action after the World Cup on Wednesday, December 21. Forest are also still in the picture and visit Blackburn Rovers the same night.

After the resumption of the Premier League and Festive fixtures, the EFL Cup quarter-finals will then take place on Tuesday, January 10 or Wednesday, January 11 which leaves Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday, January 18 as the next available options to re-arrange the Roses derby.

The coast is currently clear for the following two midweeks but those slots are set aside for the EFL Cup semi-finals. On the basis that Manchester United continue progressing in the EFL Cup, the next available window would then be the midweek slot between Saturday, February 4 and Saturday, February 11 – the latter being the date on which Leeds are currently scheduled to host the Red Devils at Elland Road.

The Red Devils are then in Europa League action on both Thursday, February 16 and Thursday, February 23 with a two-legged affair against Barcelona whilst the FA Cup fifth round games will take place the midweek of

Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 1. Thereafter. the next two midweek slots are set aside for the Europa League round of 16 ties.

The end of March is then wiped out by a two-week international break which means the next available dates would be Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5. The Europa League quarter-finals are then due to take place over the next two midweeks and the final midweek slot in April already features a full round of Premier League games which sees Leeds host Leicester City and Manchester United visit Tottenham Hotspur.

That leaves the next avenues being in May - either Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3. The next two midweeks are then taken out by the possibility of the Red Devils being in the Europa League semi-finals leaving the next possible window as either Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24.

The following midweek is then the date for the Europa League final. There are naturally more options when it comes to fitting in the Forest game but opportunities are few and far between with the trip to Old Trafford meaning a midweek January date might be the most sensible option.