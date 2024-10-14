Leeds United are pushing for promotion once again this season after falling agonisingly short in the play-off final last time round. The Championship has been on ice during the international break but the action returns this weekend and the Whites are set to host Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently fifth in the table on 16 points, just three behind leaders Sunderland. They will be looking to close the gap on those above them in the automatic promotion spots over the coming weeks. During the summer, Leeds saw a number of key players leave the club, including Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville. However, they did manage to retain other important personnel who will play a crucial role in their promotion push this season.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we have taken a look at the value of Daniel Farke’s current squad and ranked each player in order of his market price. Take a look below at who the most valuable players are at Elland Road as things stand.