The market value of 23 Leeds United players ranked as £15m star tops the list as one summer signing close to eight figures

By Georgia Goulding
Published 14th Oct 2024, 18:30 BST

Leeds United players’ market values for 2024/25.

Leeds United are pushing for promotion once again this season after falling agonisingly short in the play-off final last time round. The Championship has been on ice during the international break but the action returns this weekend and the Whites are set to host Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently fifth in the table on 16 points, just three behind leaders Sunderland. They will be looking to close the gap on those above them in the automatic promotion spots over the coming weeks. During the summer, Leeds saw a number of key players leave the club, including Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville. However, they did manage to retain other important personnel who will play a crucial role in their promotion push this season.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we have taken a look at the value of Daniel Farke’s current squad and ranked each player in order of his market price. Take a look below at who the most valuable players are at Elland Road as things stand.

Market value: €175,000 (£146k)

1. Alex Cairns

Market value: €175,000 (£146k) Photo: LUFC

Photo Sales
Market value: €300,000 (£251k)

2. Karl Darlow

Market value: €300,000 (£251k) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Market value: €1 million (£837k)

3. Sam Byram

Market value: €1 million (£837k) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Market value: €1.2m (£1m)

4. Mateo Joseph

Market value: €1.2m (£1m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Market value: €2.2 million (£1.8m)

5. Joe Rothwell

Market value: €2.2 million (£1.8m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Market value: €2.2 million (£1.8m)

6. Isaac Schmidt

Market value: €2.2 million (£1.8m) | LUFC Photo: LUFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice