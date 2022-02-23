Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are a massive 16-1 to cause a shock in Wednesday's 7.45pm kick-off whereas second-placed Liverpool are long odds-on to close the gap on Manchester City to three points.

Jurgen Klopp's side are no bigger than 1-5 to make the most of their game in hand by bagging a victory whilst the draw is on offer at 15-2.

The Reds are as short as 1-7 with some firms and the home side are responsible for the first 11 players in the first scorer market.

CHIEF THREAT: Liverpool striker Mo Salah, above, is favourite to score first in Wednesday night's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Anfield. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Mo Salah is favourite at 13-5 and with Diogo Jota out injured, Divock Origi is next at 23-5, followed by Sadio Mane at 24-5 and then Luis Diaz at 27-5.

Youngster Kaide Gordon is then 6s, followed by January Whites target Takumi Minamino at 13-2.

Harvey Elliott is then 9s, just ahead of Curtis Jones (10s), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (13s), Naby Keita (16s) and James Milner (17s).

Rodrigo is rated the chief Whites threat but the Spaniard is 17s to score first - the same price as Tyler Morton - and two more Liverpool players are next in Thiago (18s) and Fabinho (18).

Leeds-wise, Raphinha is 19s, Joe Gelhardt 22s, Tyler Roberts 26s, Daniel James 27s, Crysencio Summerville 28s, Jack Harrison 37s, Mateusz Klich 43s and Stuart Dallas 47s.

But Virgil van Dijk (20s), Trent Alexander-Arnold (20s), Conor Bradley (25s), Jordan Henderson (27s), Andrew Robertson (30s), Ibrahima Konte (33s) and Joel Matip (33s) and all shorter than no goalscorer which is on offer at 35s.

A 2-0 win and 3-0 win for the Reds is top of the correct score market - both outcomes 42-5 - followed by a 4-0 Reds triumph at 10s.

Leeds are 50-1 to oblige 2-1 and 69s to win 1-0.