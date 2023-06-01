Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The long list of big Leeds United departures and sad goodbyes ahead of huge Whites change summer

A whole host of Leeds United departures are expected following the club’s relegation – and Whites fans have been here before in saying goodbye to the club’s stars.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Here, we run through 30 of the biggest exits and/or saddest farewells, starting with the biggest of the lot and then rewinding back to a handful of huge departures leading up to United’s relegation from the Premier League the first time around back in 2004.

Some hardly left in the best of circumstances and left a more bitter taste than others upon their exits. But those included in our list were either seriously talented players or huge favourites and often both.

Leeds are now heading back to the Championship again having finished second-bottom in the 2022-23 campaign meaning relegation along with Southampton and Leicester City.

Sold to Barcelona in July 2022 (club record sale).

1. Raphinha

Sold to Barcelona in July 2022 (club record sale). Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Sold to Manchester United in July 2002.

2. Rio Ferdinand

Sold to Manchester United in July 2002. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
Sold to Newcastle United in January 2003.

3. Jonathan Woodgate

Sold to Newcastle United in January 2003. Photo: Mike Finn-Kelcey

Photo Sales
Sold to Tottenham Hotspur in August 2002.

4. Robbie Keane

Sold to Tottenham Hotspur in August 2002. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Next Page
