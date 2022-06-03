Brenden Aaronson hot-footing it to Elland Road with the season barely concluded and a deal for Rasmus Kristensen nearing completion before signings can be officially ratified suggests that Leeds are not intent on letting the grass grow under their feet. No one is in any doubt as to the scale of the rebuild required, so why not crack on?

Videos of Aaronson doing the business for the United States Men’s National Team did the rounds this week and should Kristensen produce anything worthy of a highlight reel in Denmark’s four June fixtures, you can be sure its airplay in the West Yorkshire region will be substantial.

You can gen up on new signings all you like - read the stats, watch the YouTube compilations - but they still represent the unknown, a blank slate onto which possibility, hope and optimism flood to generate excitement.

Clubs can play it cool and tut at the media’s obsession with transfer rumours while deals are being worked on and yet, when the pen hits the paper, it’s the clubs themselves playing right into it with their grand announcements and social-media content.

No one wants the press to talk about their business until the deal is done and then they want everyone talking about it, so it’s never just a picture of a fella holding a scarf in front of the main stand these days, there are videos and graphics, bells and whistles. That’s because transfer business can do wonders for the mood around a club, particularly after a disappointing season like the one Leeds endured.

No football takes place in the summer but you can still earn plaudits and give the impression of a winning side, beating other clubs to signatures and emerging victorious from 50:50s with agents or rivals’ owners. The game outside the game is there to be won and there’s momentum to be gained.

If the Whites fanbase has learned anything over the past two campaigns, though, it’s that judgement on transfer windows should be reserved. That fact won’t preclude celebration and fanfare if new arrivals are considered shiny enough and nor should it - the celebration police are hellbent on curtailing joy in every area of the game but you take your buzz where you can find it.

JOB DONE - Jesse Marsch took a huge risk in coming to Leeds United during a relegation fight instead of waiting for a more comfortable summer arrival but kept the Whites up in the end, just. Pic: Getty

However, no one with an association to Elland Road will be completely sold on the idea that any new player, regardless of price tag or pedigree, is exactly the right player until he’s proved it on the pitch.

Every club has its cautionary tales in that regard and Leeds are no exception, but the signing of Rodrigo is perhaps the most prominent case of hindsight shedding a different light on the response to an arrival. One particular Leeds fan who on the day of Rodrigo’s unveiling took to social media to laud the club’s decision makers for a ‘beauty’ of a deal later went on to describe him as a talented player but a ‘mess of a signing’. This fan was far from alone in changing tune because the combination of a £27m fee, 22 Spain caps and the knowledge of what Marcelo Bielsa did with mid-table Championship players was always going to create expectation. The reality was that Rodrigo would go on to struggle with injuries, Covid-19 and not really finding his fit or any sustained form in Bielsa’s system and, despite a short-lived renaissance under Jesse Marsch, ended his second season without re-writing his Leeds United history.

At 31, he will be hard pressed to do that now, although Marsch has that staunch ‘whatever man, I believe’ attitude about him, which makes it impossible to rule out a role for and perhaps even a contribution from Rodrigo next term.

Something the Rodrigo story has taught Leeds fans is the importance of signings being precisely the right ones for the manager’s style of play, so expect the excitement and hype around any further arrivals to be tempered or informed by that knowledge. Marsch has earned that, the right to work with the appropriate tools. Whatever impression you formed during his initial weeks at Elland Road, it cannot be denied that he took a huge risk in commiting to the job early and working with another man’s squad.

He was reassured that Leeds were as all-in with him as he was with them regardless of the outcome, but he’s been in the game long enough to know that there are no guarantees and he could well have been sacrificing a far more comfortable summer arrival and a chance to build his own thing. He kept Leeds up with the squad he inherited and now deserves the opportunity to put round pegs in each position. Aaronson and yet-to-sign Kristensen are both players he has worked with so, while there can be no excuses if neither work out as planned, there seems little reason why Leeds fans shouldn’t be optimistic over those additions.