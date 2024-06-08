Five members of last season’s Leeds squad are part of the current Wales set-up in the shape of Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and youngster Charlie Crew plus Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon who spent the last campaign on loan with the Whites.
Wales saw their bid to seal a place at the Euros head to the qualification play-offs in which they suffered the heartache of defeat to Poland who will instead take their place at this summer’s tournament in Germany which starts next Friday.
With Wales failing to qualify, Leeds now have just three players heading to the Euros and two of those spent last season away from the Whites on loan. But there are a handful of other names that either once wore the white shirt or might have had the club got their way. Here, we run through a dozen Leeds players, ex-players or former Whites targets who are all heading for the Euros.
1. Liam Cooper (Scotland)
The sole Leeds United player from last season's squad heading to the Euros. Photo: Zac Goodwin
2. Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark)
One of two other Leeds players heading for the Euros who spent last season away from the club on loan, in Kristensen's case with AS Roma. Photo: Liam McBurney
3. Max Wober (Austria)
Still a Leeds United player but another who spent last season away from the club on loan, in his case at Borussia Monchengladbach. Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
4. Robin Koch (Germany)
The most recent ex-Leeds player heading to the Euros, Koch's loan exit to Eintracht Frankfurt made permanent in January. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein
5. Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)
A blast from the past but another ex-Whites man heading for the Euros with Denmark. Photo: LISELOTTE SABROE
6. Che Adams (Scotland) - ex-target
One of the most recent Whites targets and a man who helped Southampton beat the Whites in the play-off final. Photo: Fran Santiago
