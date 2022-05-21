The Leeds United and Burnley predictions for final day and clear main threat to Whites

The Whites are 2-5 to be relegated on the last day of the season upon which the Whites must get a better result than Burnley.

Third-bottom Leeds visit 11th-placed Brentford whereas fourth-bottom Burnley are at home to 12th-placed Newcastle United as part of a full programme of 4pm kick-offs on the final day.

The Whites and Clarets are level on points but Leeds have a goal difference of minus 38 compared to Burnley's minus 18.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TIMELY BOOST? Patrick Bamford is rated Leeds United's main threat at Brentford as the wait continues to see whether he will be back involved upon his recovery from a ruptured plantar fascia. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

In what is now a two-horse race to avoid finishing 18th with Everton safe, Burnley are as big as 12-5 to go down but the bookies are unsure as to what will happen at both Brentford and Turf Moor.

Leeds are odds on for the drop as their destiny is ultimately out of their own hands due to their terrible goal difference but the Whites are pushing for favouritism at Brentford.

The Bees are best-priced 7-5 and as short as 13-10 but there's not a massive amount in it with Leeds generally 7-4 and as big as 15-8.

The draw is on offer at 11-4.

Over at Turf Moor, Burnley are fairly firm favourites to beat Newcastle but odds against as the Clarets are generally 5-4 with 7-5 the best on offer.

The Magpies are a bigger price to win at Burnley than Leeds are to oblige at Brentford as Eddie Howe's team are a best-priced 9-4 to take all three points.

The draw is on offer at 5-2 and Magpies striker Callum Wilson is rated the best Whites hope as the Newcastle ace is 11-2 to score first but behind Wout Weghorst (5s).

Burnley duo Ashley Barnes and Maxwel Cornet are then both 6s, followed by Newcastle's former Whites striker Chris Wood at 13-2.

At Brentford, Bees striker Ivan Toney is the clear favourite to score first at 5s but Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is next at 7s as the wait continues to see whether he will be back involved upon his recovery from a ruptured plantar fascia.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa is then 15-2 followed by Whites quartet Rodrigo (8s), Raphinha (8s), Joe Gelhardt (17-2) and Sam Greenwood (9s) and the market clearly highlights the importance of Leeds snuffing out Bees top scorer Toney.

Going by the odds, the bookmakers just about expect Brentford to beat Leeds and Burnley to defeat Newcastle.