Leeds United now know when they will start the 2023/24 Premier League season, should they remain in the top flight beyond this season. The Whites have put together a mixed start to the season so far, making a good start, before going on a big wobble that left Jesse Marsch under big pressure. But over the last week or so, Leeds have picked back up, and they now find themselves in 12th place.

Leeds will be desperate to avoid any sort of relegation battle this season after narrowly securing safety last season, and we still have a long way to go in the Premier League season. But if the Whites can secure their spot in the top flight for next season, they know when they will kick off their next campaign. The Premier League has confirmed the schedule for next season, and here we round up all the details.

When will the 2023/24 season start and finish?

The Premier League season will get underway on August 12 and end on May 19, 2024. The start is one week later than this season as the schedule gets back to its pre-pandemic and pre-Qatar World Cup version. There will, however, be a winter break between January 13-20. Furthermore, no two rounds of matches over the Christmas and New Year period will take place within 48 hours, with festive games a little more spread out.

The Premier League statement

The Premier League have released the following statement over the schedule for the 2023/24 season.

“The Premier League 2023/24 season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign starting on Saturday 12 August 2023. The final match round of the campaign will be played on Sunday 19 May 2024, when all matches will kick off simultaneously as usual.

“The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons. In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

